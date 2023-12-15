Wolverhampton drone show in late lift off due to traffic chaos

Show organisers Yuup delayed the start of the presentation by around 30 minutes to allow as many punters as possible to arrive for the lift off shortly after 8pm at Wolverhampton Racecourse, after complaints ticket holders were stuck in two and a half hours near Dunstall Park.

The colourful sky spectacular featuring a 500-drone light display with interpretation of the story of the universe with music and narration by TV actress Tara Fitzgerald was hosted by popular compere Dicky Dodd.

Wednesfield freelance writer Katy Meaney, who took her family, said: "The show was great. Something very different and worth seeing.

"I knew from the firework event that traffic would be horrendous, so we arranged a lift and were dropped off at McDonald’s on Stafford Road where we had queued for around 30 minutes. It was very slow and that was just after 6pm.

"The island had been coned off so traffic had to go up to the Halfords island and back on itself to turn left under the bridge.

"The majority of people seemed to be walking and there were loads of people directing traffic and crowds once you got on to the racecourse."

Attractions included illuminated images of 50ft-high humans and huge dinosaurs, fairground rides and a food village.

There were reports that a collision outside the racecourse and the huge number of vehicles heading to the event were partly to blame for the chaos.

Several of those caught up in the jams took to social media to vent their feelings. among them was Anna Broadbent who said: "Absolutely awful organisation Wolverhampton Racecourse. Appalling Yuup. I want a refund."

Stephanie Langford said: "Absolute shambles. Postponing when so many people had small, fed up children. Then the actual event itself, when it finally came on, was absolutely tragic."

Alessandro Cioffi said: "OMG two hours from Birmingham and we couldn’t get in !!!"

In response Yuup posted on social media: "We understand that due to traffic it is taking longer than expected to get to Wolverhampton Racecourse for the Evolution show.

"Therefore, to ensure as many people as possible can enjoy the show, we have decided to postpone the start of the show to shortly after 8pm. Thank you for your understanding."