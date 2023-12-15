Thousands flock to Evolution Drone Show at Wolverhampton Racecourse

evoluntion5

Show organisers Yuup delayed the start by around 30 minutes to allow as many punters as possible to arrive at Wolverhampton Racecourse, after complaints that some people were stuck in traffic jams for up to two and a half hours.

The delays were blamed on a minor crash outside the Dunstall Park grounds and the sheer number of vehicles heading to the show which should have started at 7.30pm on Thursday.

Evolution1

The sky spectacular featuring a 500-drone light display with interpretation of the story of the universe with music and narration by TV actress Tara Fitzgerald was hosted by compere Dicky Dodd.

Andy Maxwell, a sales manager, said: "I really loved it. It was a new experience, but it was over too quickly.

"I was enjoying it and wanted to see more."

"Due to the obvious crowd noise at times I struggled to hear the narration and there appeared in parts to be a dull humming sound which again effected the ability to hear."

"I experienced traffic issues on the evening, due to the amount of people attending, which is to be expected for such an event at the racecourse.

"But I have to say the communication around this event was really good. Great customer service. It was good of Yuup to send out a text message to let people know the start of the show was being delayed due to the traffic issue."

Yupp and the racecourse were approached for comment.