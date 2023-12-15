Limited tickets remain to see Tom Odell at The Halls in Wolverhampton

Well known for his track Another Love, Tom is set to take to the stage at The Civic at The Halls on March 13.

The singer will stop off in the city as part of a tour across the UK and Europe following the release of his latest album, Black Friday, in January.

Also coming to The Halls next year are Australian rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, who will perform in the city in May.

Meanwhile, comedy duo Will Mellor and Ralf Little will bring their show Two Pints With Will and Ralf to the venue in May as part of their April Fools tour.

And The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and Wolverhampton Youth Choir will perform at the venue on Sunday in a Christmas Orchestral Adventure – with the last few tickets up for grabs.

To find out more about the performances and to buy tickets, visit The Halls' website.