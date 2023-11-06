Immersive experience blending live theatre and digital projections coming to Wolverhampton

Choosing Children is made by Ben Fredericks Collaborations.

It is coming to the Arena Theatre on Saturday.

The show explores a moral maze.

It asks audiences to imagine if they could alter the DNA of a child even before its life has begun, making it possible to create and choose the “perfect” child, how far would they go?

The audience interacts with the avatars and actors using hand-held devices, to cast their answers.

There are shows at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm and it is suitable for anyone aged 16 plus.

Tickets are £12.

Visit wlv.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873651040