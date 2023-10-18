Rush star Geddy Lee to visit The Halls in Wolverhampton as part of new book tour

The Rush singer is to visit The Halls

Geddy Lee In Conversation is a series of intimate dates across the UK with the veteran Rush singer.

The spoken word tour will see the singer/bassist bring to life his forthcoming memoir My Effin’ Life, due for release on November 14 from publisher HarperCollins.

Geddy Lee will give his fans a peek into the very fabric of his life: from a deep reflection into his family and childhood, to a headlong dive into the history of Rush; from the determined pursuit of music, to the personal memories of his life-long friends and band-mates Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart.

Joined on stage by a special guest interviewer, Geddy Lee will be reading key passages from his forthcoming book and sharing his thoughts and stories taken from his experience. Furthermore, fans will then have the chance to participate in a special Q&A, with Geddy Lee answering their questions directly.

“Writing this book has meant spending so much time living in the past," said Geddy. “I’ve never lived my life looking anywhere but forward, which is why I resisted doing this kind of thing for so long. Being in a band all those years was reassuring because it was an ongoing thing. It felt like it was forever.

"There was always unfinished business: the next record, the next set design, the next tour. It’s been the theme of my life. But you need a lot more determination to proceed in the world of music without the comfort of your bandmates, and I can only hope that finishing this book will release me to return to what I do and love best."

The tour will kick off in Wolverhampton and will end in London, with North American dates to be announced.

Each UK ticket purchased will include a copy of the book via the tour partners Waterstones.

UK tour dates:

Sunday, December 10 Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls

Wednesday, December 13 Sheffield, City Hall

Thursday, December 14 Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

Sunday, December 17 Portsmouth, Guildhall

Monday, December 18 London, Barbican