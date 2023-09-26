The grand theatre presents Neil Gaiman's Ocean At The End Of The Lane, from the National Theatre and it stars Charlie Brooks from EastEnders ( left) and Finty Williams who is the daughter of Dame Judi Dench and Kier Ogilvy.

The production of the supernatural thriller is now playing at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre until Saturday.

Charlie Brooks from EastEnders; Finty Williams, daughter of Dame Judi Dench; and Kier Ogilvy spoke to the Express & Star about what it means to be performing at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

Charlie Brooks said: "Tonight is our first show here in Wolverhampton, and it is show number 290 in total - we have been going for 11 months and it is coming to an end."

Finty Williams said: "It is definitely a sort of bitter-sweet feeling as it's coming to an end, as the company all gets on very well and it will be sad not spending time with each other."

Kier Ogilvy said: "Our production began on December 12 last year. It is a big production and the reception has been great, it has been really interesting because people have come along to watch it but are not sure what to expect, but then we find out that they then return to watch it again, and so it has developed a real following as we have gone around the country."

After the performances in Wolverhampton, the production will then head to Manchester and then onto the West End before coming to an end.

Exclusively to Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre, will be a relaxed performance with brighter lights and less noise.

Charlie said: "So the relaxed performance will include the lights being a bit brighter, the noise levels will be lower and so it will feel less aggressive and loud on the senses."

Finty said: "If anybody wants to, they will be able to leave and come back in, there is a sensory room, a quiet room for people to go to, because it is an extreme show.

"So everything is quieter, calmed down and there are some points that have been taken out for this show - and it is all to make it more inclusive."