Robert Plant to perform at Wolverhampton's The Halls as part of new tour

The former Led Zeppelin front man is bringing the Saving Grace tour to the city's newly reopened The Halls, a venue in which Plant performed when it was still called The Civic Halls, most recently in October 2017.

The performance will take place at 7pm on Saturday, November 25 and tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am.

He will also perform at Birmingham Symphony Hall on Sunday, November 5.

One of the brightest stars to come from the Black Country, Plant was born in West Bromwich in 1948, but grew up in Hayley Green, Halesowen, and attended King Edward VI Grammar School in Stourbridge.

On BBC Radio Four's Desert Island Discs last year, Plant said his choice of luxury item would be a wicker basket containing three pairs of Black Country homing pigeons.

The visitors' book at Wolverhampton Civic Hall signed by Robert Plant on May 3, 1991. A Robert Plant concert at Wolverhampton's Civic Halls back in November 2014. Robert Plant will perform in Wolverhampton's The Halls in November. Robert Plant will perform at The Halls, Wolverhampton.

The rock star said: "I can keep two with me to stay and be my friends, because I have got two outside the window right now where I live, the other four will have to take notes back to the Black Country and say 'I'm here, it's ok, don't worry, help!'"

After being told that homing pigeons would not be allowed, he modified his request.

"I'll just have a basket with some pictures of Black Country homing pigeons with the hope that some birdie will go, he's over there," he said.

"That will remind me of the beauty of the canals in Tipton."

Last year, Express & Star reporter Andy Richardson said of Robert Plant: "Rock God, follower of Wolverhampton Wanderers and enduring legend: Robert Plant is Mr Charisma.

"A man whose star quality matched that of contemporaries such as Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, Roger Daltrey of the Who, Jim Morrison of the Doors, and Freddie Mercury of Queen, the Led Zeppelin frontman remains a colossus.

"Yet he’s seldom happier than when popping up in local theatres with such bands as Sensational Space Shifters.

"A decent bloke who donated money to a Kidderminster clothing manufacturer during the pandemic, which made scrubs for local hospitals, he lives quietly near Wyre Forest."

For more information on the Saving Grace tour, go to gigsandtours.com/event/robert-plant-presents-saving-grace/the-civic-at-the-halls/2756079.