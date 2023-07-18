Notification Settings

Organisers hail 1940's Weekender a success and announce plans for return next year

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonWolverhampton entertainmentPublished: Comments

Organisers have hailed a 1940's history and re-enactment weekend a success and have announced plans for it to return next year.

Martin Chadwick, Colin Wellings, Stewart Mitchell and Dave Woodcock
Wolverhampton Halfpenny Green Airport opened its gates over the weekend for the 1940's Weekender, with thousands of visitors enjoying a range of activities.

Veterans Russell 'Rusty' Waughman and Eddie Habberley, both 100-years-old
Lindsay Webb and Karen Hunt, from Bilston, at the event

There were military, period and post war vehicles of all shapes and sizes to view, as well as aircraft on display and living history and re-enactment groups.

The event also included period trade stalls, live demonstrations and on Saturday evening, guests enjoyed a 1940’s hangar dance, with one of the country’s most experienced forties musical headliners, the 10-piece Ashby Big Band, supported by Shropshire’s period quartet, The Ronnies, along with dance teachers demonstrating dance moves.

Singer Eleanor Mattley

On Sunday, there was also a vintage fair, with period music being provided by solo artists Eleanor Mattley and Zakk Dienn, singing some 1940’s classics to keep people entertained.

Kevin Taylor, director of Dangerous Sheep Events, which organised the event, said: "As well as local people, we had people travelling from as far as Kent, Liverpool and Wales to come.

Washerwomen Tracy Maynard and Wendy Owen from Victory Belles Women's Institute

"There was a massive amount of support.

"The weather wasn't as bad as predicted. We had some very quick showers but it didn't dampen any spirits.

Phil O'Dell and Alan Oliver
The 1940's history and re-enactment weekend at Wolverhampton Halfpenny Green Airport

"The hangar dance on Saturday was a major success and we even had two VIP guests who were both 100 and Second World War veterans – one who piloted a Spitfire and the other a Lancaster bomber.

"We were hoping to be able to cater for over 3,500 per day but because of licensing restrictions we were only able to have 2,000 people a day.

The 1940's history and re-enactment weekend at Wolverhampton Halfpenny Green Airport
Zakk Dienn and Malaika Martin in appropriate dress for the day

"Both days sold out and we were saddened to have to turn some people away.

"Everyone came together to make this event a great success and we are glad to announce that we will be holding it again next year."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

