Volkswagen enthusiast group gear up to host charity event in Wolverhampton

Group founder Lee Ashbourne with fellow enthusiast Charley Dickinson

The Wolverhampton Volkswagen group (WVVW) is comprised of around 4,300 people who meet up on a regular basis, bonding over their shared love for Volkswagen and Audi cars.

The enthusiasts have now teamed up to host the event to raise as much as they can for When You Wish Upon a Star, a charity that helps to make wishes come true for children with terminal illnesses.

Visitors to the Hollybush Garden Centre on July 16 can cast their eyes upon an array of Volkswagen motors and enjoy entertainment ranging from a bouncy castle, face painter, DJ, tombola and a raffle, as well as browse the offerings of more than 20 stalls selling crafts and Volkswagen merchandise.

Enthusiast Charley Dickinson inside her colourful Volkswagen

Lee Ashbourne founded the group around four-and-a-half years ago after noticing a gap in the market for enthusiasts of the car manufacturer.

The 49-year-old said: "There were lots of groups further afield but nothing in Wolverhampton. I started off thinking we will get 100 members or something but it just keeps on growing – we are taking about 100 members a month at the moment.

Lee Ashbourne pictured in his Deadpool themed Volkswagen Beetle

"We do regular meets and big camp outs where we take 100 vans and take over campsites and things like that. We do a lot of charity work and at the moment we are supporting When You Wish Upon a Star which is an amazing charity."

The event will run from 10.15am to 4.15pm and is free to enter.

For more information about the day, go to fb.me/e/GACNRfSzy and to support the group in its fundraising effort, visit justgiving.com/page/dubsatthebush

Members of the Volkswagen enthusiast group are preparing for Sunday's event