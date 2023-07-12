1940's history and re-enactment weekend to be held at Wolverhampton Halfpenny Green Airport

Michelle and Kevin Taylor, from Dangerous Sheep Events, get set for the 1940's weekender event at Halfpenny Green Airport

Dangerous Sheep Events Ltd and the airport will be opening its gates for the 1940's Weekender on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be lots of military, period and post war vehicles of all shapes and sizes to view, with some aircraft also on display.

Visitors can talk with some of the living history and re-enactment groups travelling from far and wide to join the event, including the Afrika Korps 200FG, the Battle for Arnhem Bridge Living History Group, and the Women’s Institute, to name a few.

There will be a licensed bar and a selection of food vendors to keep guests fed and watered.

The event will also have an array of period trade stalls and militaria, to browse around.

Inside one of the unique 1940’s hangars will be opportunities to listen to lots of interviews, enter competitions and to learn some historic facts about the era.

Over the course of each day, guests will be treated to a selection of live demonstrations, which include a re-enactment of a Second World War first aid hospital.

At two set intervals on each day, a fire power demonstration will take place, showing various pistols, 60mm mortar and a Browning 30mm machine gun in action, with dummy rounds.

On Saturday evening, and by separate ticket entry, guests can enjoy a 1940’s hangar dance, with one of the country’s most experienced forties musical headliners, the 10-piece Ashby Big Band, supported by Shropshire’s period quartet, The Ronnies, along with dance teachers demonstrating dance moves.

On Sunday only inside the hangar, there will be a vintage fair, with period music being provided by solo artists Eleanor Mattley, and Zakk Dienn, singing some 1940’s classics to keep people entertained.

Gates open to the public at 11am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.