George Michael tribute act which has toured Europe comes to Wolverhampton next year

By Lisa O'Brien

A George Michael tribute act which has toured the UK and Europe is coming to Wolverhampton next year.

Perfectly George is coming to The Halls Wolverhampton
Rob Lamberti presents Perfectly George is coming to The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton on April 20, 2024.

From Wham! all the way through to the diverse eras of George’s hugely successful solo career – including timeless hits like Careless Whisper and Faith – the show tells the story of George Michael in the vast repertoire of songs that made him an icon to so many.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am.

Visit via bit.ly/RobLamberti_Wolves

People can sign up for pre-sale access at thehallswolverhampton.co.uk/sign-up

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

