Summer beer festival ready to open its doors

Joint festival organisers Charlotte Coxon andf Tim Deeming with caks ready for the opening day

The 46th annual Wolverhampton Campaign for Real Ale beer festival runs from July 6 to Saturday, July 8 at the Newhampton Arts Centre, Dunkley Street.

The festival, run by the Wolverhampton branch of CAMRA, will feature 46 cask beers, a dozen ciders and a gin bar.

There will also be a foreign beer bar selling bottled beers and craft beers in cans.

Joint organiser Charlotte Coxon said: "We are hoping to welcome real ale lovers along to try the beers and we hope that many of those will join CAMRA."

The other organiser Tim Deeming said Wolverhampton's festival was one of the oldest in the country.

The festival moved from the Wulfrun Hall to the arts centre in 2016.

There will be judging for two CAMRA regional competitions on the opening day and visitors will be able to vote for their favourite beer of the festival.

The charity the festival will be raising money for is care packages for chemotherapy patients on the Deanesly Ward in the Deanesly Centre at New Cross Hospital.

The festival is open from 12 noon each day with cost of entry £5 including a glass and programme. There will be contactless payment.

Pay on door or deals can be had by purchasing tickets online in advance at tckty.camra.org.uk/e/154/46th-wolverhampton-summer-festival-of-beer-cider

Among the West Midlands brewers providing ales are: All Nations, Banks's, Enville, The Firs, Fixed Wheel, Fownes, Green Duck, Holden's, Kinver, Lymestone, Newbridge and Sarah Hughes.

Thursday is a quiet night with Friday night seeing The New Ruffians perform in the marquee in the centre grounds. Saturday afternoon feratures Jake Rees, The Ukeing Wolves and The Barley Beats.

Children are welcome with parents on Saturday afternoon.