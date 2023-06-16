WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 16/06/2023..Pics at Wolverhampton Civic Hall, where McFly are playing. Fans. Shannon Hughes from Darwen, Mollie Bromfield from Manchester and Joe Williams from Worcester..

Thousands of avid pop loversturned up at the recently reopened The Halls in Wolverhampton to celebrate the return of the "all about you" boy band.

Fans enjoyed the sun as they queued for the doors to open on Friday evening and for McFly to take to the stage, with many fans turning up as early as 10am to get a front-line seat for the show.

Fans. F-B: Debbie Jones from Burnley, Jen McKenzie from Glasgow, Caroline Lawson from Coventry and Amy Wright from Suffolk

Isabel Wright, 30, from Wolverhampton, said: "This is my first time seeing McFly, but I've been a fan for years, I'm so excited, I can't wait.

"I've seen pictures of The Halls, it looks fantastic, I really can't wait to get in there."

Fans travelled far and wide to see the band, with some people even travelling from across the pond to enjoy the show.

Fans: Ali Altomare from New York and Sinead Sexton from Ireland

Helena Steed, 27, from North Carolina in the US, said: "I've been to the UK twice to see McFly, once in Birmingham and now in Wolverhampton.

"Wolverhampton looks pretty cool, it has really good vibes and the buildings look really good, I'm really excited to get in there."

Luna and Saney, from Brazil, said: "We are really looking forward to seeing them again, we have seen them in the UK before, and they are amazing.

"We actually have tattoos of the band. We are really excited."

Wolverhampton Civic Hall, where McFly are playing. Fans. Shannon Hughes from Darwen, Mollie Bromfield from Manchester and Joe Williams from Worcester Wolverhampton Civic Hall, where McFly are playing Fans: Ali Altomare from New York and Sinead Sexton from Ireland Fans: Tyler Spencer and Stephanie Cheetham from Walsall Fans. Halle Glover, Georgia Blunt Fans. F-B: Debbie Jones from Burnley, Jen McKenzie from Glasgow, Caroline Lawson from Coventry and Amy Wright from Suffolk Wolverhampton Civic Hall, where McFly are playing. Fans. Jacob Topping 7 and Rebecca Topping from Anglesey Wolverhampton Civic Hall, where McFly are playing Fans. Dean Weymes and Gabby Robless from Ireland and Phillipines, now London

The gig marks the first time McFly has been back to The Halls since its renovation, with fans flocking to the venue to see the group take to the stage.

Superfan Mollie Brownfield managed to secure her spot at the front of the queue.

Mollie Brownfield, 26, from Wolverhampton, said: "I've actually seen McFly over 30 times, It's our first gig this year though.

"We actually saw McFly as they walked through the stage doors, they looked amazing. I'd say the best place we have ever seen them is the O2 in Birmingham, but it might be The Halls now."

Wolverhampton Civic Hall, where McFly are playing. Fans. Jacob Topping 7 and Rebecca Topping from Anglesey

McFly are known for their sell-out performances and dedicated fan base, with fans young and old coming to see the group.

Halle Glover and Georgia Blunt, both 16, said: "We actually finished our GCSEs the other day so it's a bit of a reward for us.

"We are huge fans, we really can't wait to see them. It's a great way to celebrate finishing your exams."

McFly joined a star-studded list of acts set to perform at The Halls, with James, Siouxsie, Gary Powndland and Sugarbabes also set to perform for the reopening of the venue.