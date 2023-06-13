German Doner Kebab to create 35 jobs at new Wolverhampton restaurant

German Doner Kebab is set to open this month on Queen Street, Wolverhampton.

The self-styled gourmet kebab chain has announced a June opening for its new site on Queen Street in the city centre, adding to its portfolio of almost 130 UK restaurants.

It will sit next to the new Burger & Sauce restaurant, which is preparing to open at the old Wolverhampton Homes building on the corner of Market Street.

Simon Wallis, CEO of German Doner Kebab (GDK), said: "I am thrilled to officially announce plans to bring the unique GDK taste sensation to Wolverhampton.

"GDK is revolutionising the kebab across the UK and I am confident we will continue this trend in the West Midlands area.

"We pride ourselves in ensuring that kebabs are done right and served in a modern and relaxed environment, making it a unique restaurant experience for all new members of the ever-growing GDK community."

The restaurant will offer dine-in options, as well as takeaway and 'click and collect'. A total of 35 new jobs will be created, GDK said.

For more details, please visit the website www.germandonerkebab.com.

GDK was founded in Berlin in 1989 and has a UK headquarters in Glasgow. In the Black Country it has branches on Littleton Street, Walsall, as well as High Street, West Bromwich and the Merry Hill Centre.

It recently opened its 128th UK outlet in Weston-super-Mare and plans to launch another 400 stores across the world over the next seven years.