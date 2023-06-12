Wolverhampton Mayor shows support to local animal rescue ahead of its charity fun day

Wolverhampton Mayor Michael Hardacre and Mayoress Lynn Plant showing their support of Wings and Paws Rescue with the Mayor's dog, Emily. In blue is Clare Vowles from Wings and Paws, and in black is one of the rescue's fosterers, Fay Wood.

Wings and Paws Rescue is busy preparing for its third annual charity event on August 20, which volunteers promise will be "bigger and better than ever".

Taking place at the Dairy Farm Barns on Mill Lane, just off Junction 11 of the M6, the fun day will include a dog show with 16 different classes and an array of stalls.

There will also be a bouncy castle, DJ, BBQ, ice cream van, and face painting for visitors.

The free event is being sponsored by Selco Builders Warehouse Wolverhampton and Melbourne Veterinary Centre Cannock, both of which will be in attendance on the day with their own stalls.

Last week, the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Michael Hardacre, and Mayoress Lynn Plant, visited the rescue to show their support, bringing along the Mayor's dog, Emily.

They met Clare Vowles from Wings and Paws, who told them about working at the rescue, and one of Wings and Paws's fosterers, Fay Wood, alongside dogs Eric and Gabe.

The Wolverhampton rescue works non stop to provide care to neglected and abandoned animals across the region.

Last week, volunteers took in 22 guinea pigs, two chickens, two tortoises, an iguana and a buzzard, after a local animal park closed.

One of the volunteers at the rescue said: "They were all very hungry and have gone to their new foster homes for assessment.

"To say we've had to scramble to make room for them all is an understatement, but needs must!

"We've already brought the iguana a new vivarium which is being set up as we type, and luckily we've got enough food for everyone for a few days on hand."

Coseley Guinea Pig Rescue and Sanctuary has now taken 18 of the 22 guinea pigs into their care.

However, the two rescued chickens, Dana and Alison, who were named after two women who work in the rescue's shop, will live out the rest of their lives at the Wings and Paws farm with their other chickens, safe and happy.