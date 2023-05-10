Shakespeare with a Wolves twist

Kevin Porter as Bottom and Suzanne Smith as Titania in Bantock Park where the group filmed a trailer

Wolverhampton-based Studio 61will be staging the comedy at Newhampton Arts Centre in Dunkley Street from June 27 to 29 at 7.30pm.

Kevin Porter is playing Nick Bottom in the production directed by Jane Alsop which has a 19-strong cast.

Tickets are £10 from 01902 572090.

It will be the group’s second production of the year following Nigel Slater’s Toast which took place in March.

Rehearsals are taking place at the Bradmore Arms in Trysull Road.

The amateur dramatic group, which started in 2001, stages three productions each year.

It is seeking more patrons who will be invited to a patrons' evening on August 17 when the first two plays planned for 2024 will be announced.