Operatic Company seeks a special performer

By Alison NortonBilstonWolverhampton entertainmentPublished:

Bilston Operatic Company is seeking a special performer to appear in their forthcoming production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre in November.

Caractacus Potts was a big role for Dick Van Dyke when the film came out

The role of Caractacus Potts, the owner of this wonderful flying car, is a coveted role in professional theatre, never mind amateur theatre and this local group is keen to cast a gentleman with some extremely specific talents.

He is an eccentric, brilliant, English inventor and a loving father and son, whose inventions and children are his life. Imagine Dick Van Dyke in the movie version.

The Operatic Society is looking for someone to take on the role for the production

The actor to have a playing age of 40-50 years old, be a competent singer and preferably a trained dancer, or an exceptionally good mover at least.

Do you fit the bill? Would you like the opportunity to sing classic musical theatre tunes including Me Ol’ Bamboo, Hushabye Mountain and of course the title song?

There are also a couple of smaller roles available too and the company is also seeking male dancers.

Auditions will be held on Tuesday May 9. Contact bilstonoperatic@hotmail.co.uk for more information.

Alison Norton

By Alison Norton

@AlisonNorton

Theatre critic and unofficial 'am dram queen' for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

