The Shires to perform at Wolverhampton's new flagship venue

By Lisa O'Brien

A British country music duo will perform at The Halls in Wolverhampton in June.

The Shires are coming to Wolverhampton
The duo are the latest act to be announced for the new flagship entertainment venue, which will open this summer.

The Halls, previously known as the Wolverhampton Civic Halls, will open its doors again in June after a multi-million pound, long-awaited makeover.

Singer-songwriters Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes formed The Shires in 2013 and released their debut album Brave in 2015, becoming the first UK country act to chart in the top 10 of the UK Albums Chart.

The group's second album, My Universe, became the fastest-selling UK country album in history when it was released in October 2016.

They will be performing an acoustic show at The Halls on June 16.

For tickets visit axs.com/uk/events/473766/the-shires-acoustic-tickets.

Wolverhampton entertainment
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

