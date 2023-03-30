Review: The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. Picture: Mikal Ludlow Photography

Well audiences at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this week can decide for themselves.

The storyline follows a group of British retirees who, seeking a better life, better weather, and opportunity for their money to go further, set out on a journey of a lifetime and decamp to The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, a luxury establishment in India which promises to be a pensioner’s’ heaven.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

However, the hotel is not quite what they expected. Run-down, with poor food and accommodation, never mind a total lack of organisation by the panic-stricken, but lovable manager Sonny, the group cannot hide their disappointment. Their generation is tough though, and so they endure their frustrations and eventually come to love their new home.

If you enjoyed the film version, then the play is worth a visit. Maybe the script is not as engaging and certainly Act One felt a little tedious, but the superb dramatic performances from some the country’s best loved actors more than made up for it.

I guess the characters are stereo-typical – the bossy one, the tarty one, the lecherous one, the odd one, funny one, the sad one etc. but rest assured, the casting was outstanding.

Tessa Peake-Jones was warm, engaging and offered a touching performance as Evelyn, a woman with the stiff upper lip, whilst missing her deceased husband and family dreadfully.

Belinda Lang is funny and feisty as the man-eater Madge, while Eileen Dattye is suitably officious as the dominating Jean.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

It was delightful to see 1970’s pop heartthrob, Paul Nicholas in the role of the down-trodden Douglas, a role in which he was endearing and stirred emotion, especially on his return, but I won’t spoil the plot.

Nishad More was perfectly cast as the well-meaning Sonny, displaying all the anxiety and kindness required to keep his Mum happy.

But it was Rekha John-Cheriyan who stole the show in a very natural, completely believable performance as the glamourous Mrs Kapoor, Sonny’s assertive and slightly manipulative mother. She is an excellent dramatic and comedy actress.

The strong supporting cast, playing multiple roles showed us just how versatile they are and brought a sense of realism to the piece.

Colin Richmond’s imposing set is nothing less than stunning, with a faded glamour about it and perfectly captured the atmosphere of an Indian summer. The cast used every inch of the scenery too, which is testament to excellent direction from Lucy Bailey and Breman Rajkumar.

Authentic sound effects create the hustle and bustle of the city’s busy traffic, both motorised and human and you can almost smell the streets.

The catchy, eclectic mix of British Bhangra, Bollywood, and classical Indian music throughout was a delight and lifted the finale to a new level.

Following this tour, the show is heading for London’s West End, where I have no doubt, it will go down a storm.

Gentle, sweet and in parts amusing, The Best Marigold Hotel is certainly worth a watch, but bear with Act One, as Act Two is far more engaging.

For tickets visit grandtheatre.co.uk or call 01902 429212.