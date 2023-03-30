The Script set to perform at The Halls in Wolverhampton as opening date nears

The Script will be coming to The Halls in Wolverhampton

The band is the latest act to be announced for the new flagship entertainment venue, which will open this summer.

The Halls, previously known as the Wolverhampton Civic Halls, will open its doors again in June after a multi-million pound, long-awaited makeover.

The Script have announced two special summer warm up shows for June ahead of their appearance as special guests on P!NK’s Summer Carnival stadium tour across Europe.

They will play Blackpool Opera House on June 4 before heading to Wolverhampton The Halls on June 5.

The new dates for Danny O'Donoghue, Glen Power and Mark Sheehan are the first since their career-spanning arena tour of their greatest hits collection ‘Tales From The Script’ last year.

The album itself went straight to number one on the Official UK Album Chart, their sixth album to achieve that feat.

The Script's music has been featured in television programmes such as 90210, Ghost Whisperer, The Hills, Waterloo Road, EastEnders, Made in Chelsea and The Vampire Diaries.

Frontman Danny was also a coach on The Voice UK for seasons one and two, before leaving the show in order to focus more on the band.

The band has won three Meteor Ireland Music Awards and two World Music Awards and have received two Brit Award nominations.