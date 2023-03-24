Zak is 'Toast' of drama group as he takes on lead role

Sarah Carter as mum, Jane Alsop as Aunt Fanny, Patrick Bentley as dad and Zak Wadley as Nigel Slater

City-based Studio 61 is staging Nigel Slater's Toast at Newhampton Arts Centre based in Dunkley Street from March 28 to 30 with performances starting at 7.30pm.

The play by Henry Filloux-Bennett is an adaptation of 66-year-old Nigel’s autobiography Toast about his experience of growing up in Wolverhampton.

Nigel was a pupil at Woodfield Avenue School in Penn and gained a catering qualification at Worcester Technical College in 1976.

The leading actor had to withdraw from the production and an appeal for someone to take on the role resulted in Zak Wadley from Sedgley successfully auditioning and joining the cast as Nigel who is on stage throughout the play.

Although portrayed by an adult actor, Nigel guides the audience through his childhood between the ages of eight and 18 and examines his relationships with his mother, father and stepmother as well as his undying love of food.

Rehearsals have been taking place on Mondays and Wednesdays since the start of the year at The Bradmore Arms, Trysull Road.