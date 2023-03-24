Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Zak is 'Toast' of drama group as he takes on lead role

By John CorserWolverhampton entertainmentPublished:

An amateur dramatic group succeeded in finding a young actor at late notice to take on the lead role in its latest play about Wolverhampton-born food writer and television presenter Nigel Slater.

Sarah Carter as mum, Jane Alsop as Aunt Fanny, Patrick Bentley as dad and Zak Wadley as Nigel Slater
Sarah Carter as mum, Jane Alsop as Aunt Fanny, Patrick Bentley as dad and Zak Wadley as Nigel Slater

City-based Studio 61 is staging Nigel Slater's Toast at Newhampton Arts Centre based in Dunkley Street from March 28 to 30 with performances starting at 7.30pm.

The play by Henry Filloux-Bennett is an adaptation of 66-year-old Nigel’s autobiography Toast about his experience of growing up in Wolverhampton.

Nigel was a pupil at Woodfield Avenue School in Penn and gained a catering qualification at Worcester Technical College in 1976.

The leading actor had to withdraw from the production and an appeal for someone to take on the role resulted in Zak Wadley from Sedgley successfully auditioning and joining the cast as Nigel who is on stage throughout the play.

Although portrayed by an adult actor, Nigel guides the audience through his childhood between the ages of eight and 18 and examines his relationships with his mother, father and stepmother as well as his undying love of food.

Rehearsals have been taking place on Mondays and Wednesdays since the start of the year at The Bradmore Arms, Trysull Road.

Tickets costing £10 can be booked online at newhamptonarts.co.uk/events/studio-61-toast/

Wolverhampton entertainment
Entertainment
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News