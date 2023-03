The former Fairport Convention guitarist and singer-songwriter is performing at the former Wulfrun Hall on June 23.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10am.

The 73-year-old musician released his last studio album 13 Rivers in 2018. He has released 18 solo albums over the years since leaving Fairport in 1971.

In 2021, his book Beeswing: Losing my Way and Finding my Voice, 1967-1975 was published.