Steve Ford and DJ John Stringvest are organising The Club Lafayette Reunion at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

For a time the Lafayette Club, on Thornley Street, was one of the hippest clubs in Britain, with music legends like Steve Wonder, Led Zeppelin and The Sex Pistols all playing the venue in their day.

Now Wolverhampton DJs, John Stringvest and Steve Ford are paying their respects to the legendary club with the highly anticipated Club Lafayette Reunion.

John, from Wolverhampton, said: "We are holding a reunion for the most fantastic and honestly best club ever, Wolverhampton's Club Lafayette.

"We both used to go there many many years and we would have a great night we would come outside and see some of the biggest stars, this is a club that started in the 60s and had some of the best bands ever; David Bowie, The Who, Led Zeppelin, they were all there."

The reunion event will see the two DJs take over the function room in Wolverhampton Molineux Stadium to play the biggest tracks from the guests who visited the club.

John continued: "This is a celebration of music in the 60s and 70s and also a homage to Wolverhampton's impact and the impact that Club Lafayette had on the scene.

"On the night we will see Barmy Barry, The General, Oscar Michael, some absolutely fantastic DJs come to perform, and of course some amazing guests from the scene that we can't say too much about yet."

The club was known for hosting some of the biggest up-and-coming and already-established bands and artists of the 60s and 70s, with the venue being a regular stop on UK and world tours.

Visitors to the club included Fleetwood Mac, BB King, Status Quo and Scott Walker. However, the Lafayette also became a popular social spot for local artists, with Zeppelin's Robert Plant and John Bonham becoming regular guests.

The DJ said: "This is all going really really well, we have a few things in the works for special visitors and I'm sure we will have a few Wolverhampton players there as well.

"This is just a fantastic chance to pay respects to the club, the scene and the artists and I'm absolutely sure that it is going to be a really good night.

"All I can say is that tickets are selling really fast, so get there early to save yourself from disappointment."

Tickets for the Lafayette Reunion night cost £15 per person, with doors opening at the Molineux Stadium at 6pm.