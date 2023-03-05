Another great show as Palaye Royal never disappoint

Palaye Royale

Palaye Royale showed why they have a reputation as such an exciting live band.

They were there as part of their Fever Dream tour and when the lights went down the noise from the crowd was deafening, a real excitement in the venue.

The intro to first song – Nightmares – was being played by the band as they assumed the positions on the multi-level stage set.

The entrance of front man Remington Leith, dressed in a black jacket and black kilt, was greeted with mass of screams from the crowd as he started his amazing vocals.

They were then into No Love in LA from Fever Dream followed by You’ll Be Fine with guitarists Sebastian Danzig and Andrew Martin jumping and strutting around the massive KKs stage.

Another track from Fever Dream – Broken – and they were now in full flow, the crowd jumping and bouncing to every song.

New song King Of The Damned saw an inflatable boat appear which was pushed onto the crowd before Leith jumped into it and crowd surfed while shooting water with his mini water canon.

It was a spectacular sight as the boat went across the crowd.

By now, a tattooed Leith was stripped to the waste and conducting the crowd with Paranoid, Line It Up, Oblivion and Punching Bag all from Fever Dream showing all aspects of the groups repertoire from straight up rock through to a piano accompaniment.

Mr Doctor Man followed with the set finishing with a amazing versions of Off With the Head and Off With the Head.

After a bout of shouting a screaming they returned with Lonely before finishing their stunning set with Fever Dream and another round of ticker tape.