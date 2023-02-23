Our review of Mother Goose starring Ian McKellen and John Bishop at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Mother Goose at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

With an all-star cast, the brightest of whom is none other than national treasure Sir Ian McKellen in the title role, Mother Goose flies out on a national tour following its highly successful stint in London’s West End.

Mother Goose at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

For families, there is every element of fun and games associated with this very British, completely crazy art form, but it is so much more than just a pantomime. Mother Goose is also a musical, a piece of political satire, a reality check on what is really important in life and just pure entertainment to chase away the winter blues.

Jonathan Harvey’s highly intelligent, inclusive and wholly hilarious script, ensures everyone enjoys the jokes on their own level. Watch out for a life-size piggy puppet representing Boris Johnson and a lama who identifies as a donkey! Adults will laugh out loud at the current references, but the kids will love the puppets too.

Mother Goose at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Add to that the sharp, inspired direction of Cal McCrystal and you already have the foundations of an outstanding piece of comical theatre.

The musical numbers, a mixture of old and new, are a triumph courtesy of Andrew Hilton and just four excellent musicians, which aids Lizzi Gee’s polished choreography, executed by an excellent ensemble, all of whom play individual characters in their own right. There is everything from elements of musical theatre, to hip-hop to a full-on tap routine, in which Sir Ian excelled! I’ll leave you to make up your own mind if his feet actually touched the floor though!

The set and lighting plot is deliberately simple but effective and transports you back in time to pantos of perhaps the 1960’s, which perfectly suits the piece.

Mother Goose at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

The action takes place in a Debenhams store - just nod to the current economic climate - and as well as the usual audience participation with “He’s behind you” and “Oh no it isn’t”, we were encouraged to shout and boo every time “The Energy Company” was mentioned! Very topical and very funny!

The costumes were sumptuous with no expense spared and as we would want and indeed expect, they were completely outrageous! Sir Ian dazzled in everything from a pink baby- doll nightie, to Geri Halliwell’s Union Jack Dress, to a Beefeater outfit outside the Tower of London, and all complete with matching handbags

But onto the outstanding cast. One of the best-loved, most talented actors of our age, Sir Ian McKellen is a truly remarkable octogenarian, offering what can only be described as the perfect panto performance.

Mother Goose at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Mother Goose, I believe, is a favourite role of Sir Ian’s and it shows. The actor gave every inch of his being to ensure the very lucky audience enjoyed the evening. His comedic skills are certainly equal to his dramatic genius and we were treated to a sprinkling of characterisations, including Gandalf as he spied Orcs in the audience (I told you it was crazy!) and a sublime Shakespearean moment during which the mood changed completely and you could hear a pin drop, such is the power of this wonderfully talented and charismatic man.

On the surface the pairing of a dramatic actor and a Liverpudlian comedian with a 27-year age gap seems rather odd and to be honest, prior to the show, I had my doubts. But the chemistry between the two was tangible. Perfectly in tune with each other, both recognising and respecting each other’s individual skills, I can only imagine this is a dream professional pairing off stage as well as on.

It seems that Sir Ian’s talents have rubbed off on his partner in crime too, as John Bishop gave us an emotional rendition of Sonnet 18, much to the surprise of onlookers. And well done for delivering it in a regional accent; we should all be proud of where we come from.

John Bishop played his own talents down in the wake of Sir Ian, but he is the most naturally funny and captivating comedian. His ability to hold and connect with an audience and cope with whatever is thrown at him on stage; remember he is not an experience actor after all; is admirable and highly entertaining. It is easy to see why his career has gone from strength to strength in recent years.

Anna-Jane Casey as Cilla Quack, the goose, gave an outstanding vocal and comedy performance and her version of Rain on my Parade in Act Two was a massive highlight. A huge West End star, she should be admired and revered by the younger members of the cast. That is how to do it!

That said though, Sharon Ballard and Karen Mavundukure as the good and bad fairies, Encanta and Malignia respectively, were hot on her heels. Goodness me those girls can sing! Their duet, Enough is Enough brought the house down!

The performers and puppeteers who played Mother Goose’s array of animals, are without doubt some of the most talented performers in theatre today and so it is impossible to pick anyone out, but if pushed, a special mention must go to Ben Leeming as the useless Bat who was so endearing and hilarious and Laura Tyrer as Cricket whose stage presence and dance skills were outstanding.

In conclusion, Mother Goose is a superb piece of feel-good comedy theatre, guaranteed to raise your spirits. My face ached with laughter, my mind was blown by the talent on stage and it was an absolute delight and honour to see Sir Ian McKellen at his very best.

Get me another ticket, I want to see it again!