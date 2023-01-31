McFly and Sugababes among acts announced to perform at new-look Halls in Wolverhampton

McFly are set to perform

The Halls, the new complex encompassing the Civic and Wulfrun, is set to reopen in June with a list of top acts.

McFly, whose hits include All About You and 5 Colours in her Hair, is set to take to the stage on June 16, while British girl group, the Sugababes, are back with the original line-up of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy on June 29.

American magicians Penn and Teller and British pop-rock band The Vamps will also perform at the venue on June 1 and June 10 respectively.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday(February 3).

The Halls Wolverhampton officially reopens in June following a major multi-million-pound refurbishment programme undertaken by Wolverhampton Council in partnership with AEG Presents, which has announced the new acts today. (31)

Sugababes are also in the line-up to perform in Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton local and AEG Presents CEO Steve Homer said: “We have a fantastic line up set for June, befitting of the opening of the iconic The Halls Wolverhampton and the renowned artists we’re thrilled to welcome to this great city.

"I can’t wait to officially open the doors and be part of the crowd enjoying these performances. "From rock to pop and comedy, there really is something for everyone.”

Wolverhampton Council leader, Ian Brookfield said: “These are exciting times for this much-loved venue in our city – and is what all the blood, sweat and tears have been for.

“AEG Presents’ passion for The Halls and ambition for the future matches our own and this fantastic opening month of shows in June will ensure the new-look venue bursts back into life in style after our multi-million-pound transformation works.

“We’re thrilled to be working with AEG Presents on this, who understand the venue’s rich heritage and share our vision of reimagining an iconic institution that will continue to bring joy to the lives of locals for years to come, helping shape our city centre, creating jobs and boosting businesses by attracting 300,000 visitors a year and adding more than £10 million annually to the local economy.”

The 3,404 capacity ‘The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton’ and 1,289 ‘The Wulfrun at The Halls Wolverhampton’ aims to play a key part in the city’s economic recovery hosting leading music and entertainment performers, as well as business events and conferences.

As part of AEG Europe, AEG Presents own and operate over 40 venues across the world.

In the UK these include the Eventim Apollo London, indigo at The O2 arena in London and the recently announced new live music venue at Olympia London, which is opening in 2024.

The official ticketing partner for the venue will be AXS, AEG’s global ticketing platform.