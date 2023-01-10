Notification Settings

Am dram group seeks its Nigel

By John Corser

A Wolverhampton amateur dramatic group is searching for an actor to play a local legend.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the leading actor has had to withdraw from Studio 61's spring production of Toast by Henry Filloux-Bennett.

The group is now looking for a talented actor to step into the role of Wolverhampton-born food writer and TV presenter Nigel Slater.

Although portrayed by an adult actor, Nigel guides the audience through his childhood between the ages of eight and 18 and examines his relationships with his mother, father and stepmother as well as his undying love of food. It is a very challenging role that requires the actor to be on stage for the entire performance with a large number of lines.

Studio 61 is looking for an actor between the ages of 20 and 35.

Auditions for all applicants will be held before the role is offered.

Performances are on from March 28 to 30 in Newhampton Arts Centre, Dunkley Street.

Rehearsals are taking place on Monday and Wednesday from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at The Bradmore Arms, Trysull Road.

Anyone interested in auditioning should e-mail the director, Richard Corser on richardcorser@btinternet.com or get in touch with Studio 61 via any of its social media pages.

Wolverhampton entertainment
Entertainment
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

