Members of Midlands rock 'n' roll group The Cobras relive swinging sixties at reunion

The Cobras band was among the sought-after touring acts at theatres and music venues across the Midlands where they rubbed shoulders with many fledgling performers of the day, some of whom went on to become global superstars.

The bandmates then went their separate ways in 1966 and lead guitarist Mick Brookes joined the successful Californians, which was among the best known Wolverhampton groups. Mick's brother Melvin, of Telford, played rhythm guitar; the singer was Barry Dunn; Nick Cox bass player and Terry Rhodes was on drums with The Cobras.

Mick, also known as Mike Brookes, who lives in Wednesfield, ran the former One Way Music, in Salop Street. He worked in Brownhills as a shop fitter in the 1960s and helped to organise a float for The Cobras to perform at the town's carnival, much to the delight of music fans.

Four of the bandmates rekindled their friendship at a long-awaited lunch at The Three Hammers Bar & Bistro, in Old Stafford Road, Coven, for the first time in about 30 years.

Terry, 76, of Four Ashes, says: "We were all young lads at the time and playing at the same gigs as the likes of Robert Plant, the Rolling Stones and Dusty Springfield. I can remember playing at the same venue as Spencer Davis the night his hit Keep on Running made number one."

"We haven't met up since someone's birthday in the 1980s. We reconnected on social media and thought it would be good to meet up for a catch-up and to relive old times.

"We've had a lovely time and we're going to meet up two to three times a year from now on."