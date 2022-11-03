Film fans lament looming loss of city's 'lovely' Light House cinema

Regular customers Glenis Green and Sue Morton

Two women who were dropped off outside the Chubb Buildings described people there as being like "one big family" whenever they visited.

And it is a sentiment echoed by many people across the region with many taking to social media to voice their concern at the loss of the city jewel.

Glenis Green and Sue Morton, who arrived in time to watch the 1.30pm showing of The Banshees of Inisherin at the venue, said they were shocked by the decision.

The pair said: "It's a shame – we love coming here. In the last four weeks we've been here for three of them on a Thursday and it's such a shame it's closing, it's lovely here.

"It's an awful shame – we will definitely miss it, there's lovely staff here and the volunteers are really lovely too. They're all really, really nice, it's like one big family here. It's a real shame."

Another person added: "It really has been a beacon in the dark for many people who may have otherwise had nowhere to go."

Meanwhile people on social media described it as "the best place in Wolverhampton", with one adding "there really is not a lot left to venture into the city centre for these days now".

One person said: "Gutted. A gem of a place. Independent, small, friendly. Thinking outside the box for entertainment. I feel sad for Wolverhampton and for the staff" and another described it as "very sad news".

Other comments described the situation as being "so sad" with some in hope someone could save the "amazing community venue" – whilst others called for residents to better support the city's "cultural jewels".