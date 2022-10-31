Notification Settings

Comedian offers discounted tickets to Wolverhampton show for those who can't afford full price

By John CorserPublished: Last Updated:

Stand-up comedian Josie Long is bringing her new show Re-Enchantment to Wolverhampton next year.

Josie Long

The tour will come to Newhampton Arts Centre in Dunkley Street on September 15.

Tickets costing £16.50 are on sale from 01902 572090.

In response to the current cost of living crisis, she has decided to set some tickets aside as Pay What You Can/discounted for people who feel unable to buy full price tickets due to financial worries.

The 40-year-old comic from London began performing stand-up comedy aged 14. She won the BBC New Comedy Awards aged 17.

She has appeared on many TV shows including Eight out of 10 Cats and Richard Osman's House of Games.

