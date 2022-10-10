Who should play the first gig when the Civic Halls reopens in 2023?

Beverley Knight at Wolverhampton Civic Hall.

We say almost – music fans will still have to wait another nine months before the famous old venue is putting on regular shows again.

By that stage it will have been eight long years since the Civic originally closed for what was supposed to be a 12-month job, but at least now we have some clarity.

World-renowned promoter AEG Presents will be running the venue, which will be officially known as The Civic at the Halls Wolverhampton.

And they have promised a premium quality set up that will be fit to host the top bands that will be playing the city.

A 'preview event' is being held in December followed by tests events in Spring 2023, meaning the first band could take the stage ahead of the official opening.

The question on many people's lips is who will it be?

Robert Plant could be a good shout, bearing in mind his connections with the city and the venue.

Hometown diva Beverley Knight is another star who is no stranger to the Civic, while other potential headliners with local links include Dexys Midnight Runners and The Charlatans.

Many are also asking what song the DJ will play to christen the new venue?

Bearing in mind the lengthy closure, The Kinks' 1965 hit 'Tired of Waiting for You' might be appropriate, or perhaps Ace's 70s classic 'How Long? (Has This Been Going On)'.