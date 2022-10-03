Ian McKellen to play Mother Goose at Wolverhampton Grand next year

Actor Sir Ian McKellen and comedian John Bishop outside the Londoner Hotel, in Leicester Square, London, for the announcement of a UK tour of the pantomime Mother Goose

The pantomime was launched today in Leicester Square, where McKellen and Bishop climbed out of a gigantic golden egg.

This very special pantomime is written by Jonathan Harvey (Coronation Street, Gimme Gimme Gimme) and directed by award-winning director Cal McCrystal.

Mother Goose (McKellen) and her husband Vic (Bishop) run an Animal Sanctuary for waifs and strays and live a wholesome life inside an abandoned Debenhams.

But when a goose (Giedroyc) flies in, will fame and fortune get the better of them? Will Ma’s feathers be seriously ruffled? Will Pa tell everyone to get stuffed?!

And is their fair life about to turn fowl?

Get ready for fairies with hefty vocal chords, puppets with tap dance qualifications and impeccably constructed mayhem that will quack up the whole family.

Starring Ian McKellen as Mother Goose, John Bishop as Vic Goose and Mel Giedroyc as the Goose, the show will play at Wolverhampton Grand from Wednesday 22 – Sunday February 26, 2023.