Joy for Wolverhampton rapper as he wins diversity award

Nate Ethan-Watson from Wolverhampton has won a Diversity Award for his work as a diversity champion

A performer from Wolverhampton believed to be the first UK transgender rapper has been left amazed after winning a national diversity award.

Nate Ethan-Watson won the Positive Role Model LGBT award at the National Diversity event in Liverpool for his work with self-made business, TNB Connect, and his story of transitioning in the face of stigmas.

The National Diversity Awards recognises grassroot heroes for their work in tackling the issues of today, putting diversity champions at the forefront for enhancing the lives of millions.

Speaking about accepting the award, Nate said: "It was amazing, I wasn't even expecting it to be honest. It was an incredible day, there was a lot of inspirational people there.

"I want to thank basically everyone that voted for me, I know there was quite a few, close to thousands, I know it was around the world too, not just the UK."

Voters flooded to nominate Nate after reading his story of transitioning while coming from a mixed ethnic background.

"There's a lot of stigmas when it comes to cultural backgrounds, but I've had a lot of support from everyone, everyone has been really supportive," he said.

"I think that's what this is all about, is just showing that it's normal."

Nate was also recognised for his work as the founder of TNB Connect, a community interest company created to support the transgender and non-binary community.

And he has no plans to slow down, adding: "I don't like stigmas or segregation. My whole thing is just kind of bringing people together and just living as one. I'm bringing LGBT people and other people together into one space."