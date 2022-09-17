Darts stars face off in Bilston charity fundraiser

Bill Etheridge with MIchael Smith at the World Darts Spectacular in Bilston

Two-time PDC world champion Adrian Lewis, world number four Michael Smith and world number 19 Mervyn King were among those to take part in the World Darts Spectacular.

The event, at The Robin in Bilston, raised hundreds of pounds for Support Futures, a Black Country charity aiming to increase opportunities for young people across the region.

The tournament was not without its fair share of upsets, including world junior number one Henry Coates knocking out King, and Shropshire's Luke Woodhouse beating Lewis.

Smith, who was run close by the Black Country's Phil Tonks in the first round, went on to land the inaugural Support Futures trophy.

Bill Etheridge, from Support Futures, said: "It was a pleasure to bring the stars of darts to Bilston. A great night was had by everyone and we increased awareness of the work our charity does on mental and physical health.

"Michael Smith won the Support Futures trophy on the night and we have no doubt he will be adding the slightly more prestigious world title to that very soon.

"A massive thank you to everyone who came and gave so generously of their time and funds."

The event also saw players take on fans and pose for photographs.