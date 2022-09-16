Panto stars get cheeky selfies with Diego Costa as Wolves renews partnership with Grand Theatre

Two worlds collide: Wolves's new star, Diego Costa, meeting Michael Greco, who is in this year's panto at The Grand.

The gathering marked Wolves and the Grand Theatre renewing their partnership for an eighth consecutive year, working together to celebrate entertainment in Wolverhampton.

Cast members Tam Ryan and Michael Greco headed to Molineux to meet members of the squad - Diego Costa, Gonçalo Guedes, and José Sá.

Tam Ryan will be returning to the Grand Theatre in the role of Wishee Washee for Aladdin, having recently won Best Comic at the 2022 UK Pantomime Associate Awards.

Michael Greco, who managed to get a cheeky selfie with the club's new signing, Diego Costa, will play Abanazar. Michael played Beppe Di Marco in EastEnders and is also a keen poker player.

Kerri Davies, membership and mascot manager at Wolves, said: “We are always delighted when sponsors continue working with us for another season, as it means our partnership works for both parties. The Grand Theatre are brilliant to work with and our relationship has just gained strength year on year.

“As always, here at Wolves we are committed to work with local companies, particularly as it means we can give something back to our supporters, often through offers, and the Grand Theatre play a big role in the entertainment industry here in Wolverhampton.”

Paula Jones, head of commercial and events at the Grand Theatre, said: “We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Wolves and, as always, are grateful for their support. We have worked closely with the club over the years and we are delighted that two of Wolverhampton’s most iconic institutions can partner together again.”

To celebrate the partnership renewal, the Grand Theatre will be offering Wolves season ticket holders and members exclusive offers to this year’s pantomime.