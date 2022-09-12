Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre will be in darkness to mark Queen's funeral

Queen Elizabeth visiting to RAF Cosford Museum in 2012

The Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

Bosses said Monday's(19) scheduled performance of the Michael Jackson tribute show Michael Starring Ben will now be staged on October 30 at the Lichfield Street venue.

In a statement the theatre said: "We extend our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family and to the Nation at this time of national mourning. As the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth is scheduled for Monday September 19, as a mark of respect, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and all its services will be in darkness throughout this day.

"The performance of Michael Starring Ben has been rescheduled to Sunday October 30. Patrons have been automatically transferred to the new date and will receive follow up correspondence from the theatre today.