Toast to be staged in Wolverhampton

By John Corser

A play based on Wolverhampton-born food writer and TV presenter Nigel Slater's childhood is to be staged in his home city.

Amateur theatre group Studio 61 has selected Toast for its spring production in its 2023 season.

The adaptation of Nigel Slater's book is being performed at Netherton Arts Centre in Dunkley Street from March 28 to 30

It will be directed by Richard Corser and tells the story of Nigel's earl life in the city through the tastes and smells he grew up with.

The group will also be performing Shakespeare's a Midsummer Night's Dream at the NAC from June 27 to 29 and Picnic at Hanging Rock from November 14 to 16.

Studio 61's final production of 2022 is a production based on Mervyn Peake's fantasy novel Gormenghast.

Gormenghast, which features a 12-strong cast, is being staged at Newhampton Arts Centre from November 15 to 17 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 from 01902 572090.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

