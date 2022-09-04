'We'll dance in the rain!': Thousands flock to Wolverhampton to enjoy Ibiza Proms event

Ibiza Proms In The Park, at Bantock Park, Wolverhampton

A cordoned-off area of the picturesque park had been set aside for the special event featuring everything festival-goers would desire.

Doors opened at 2pm, and a steady flow of people entered throughout the day with no long queues at any point.

The field was gradually filled with camping chairs and music lovers, while vendors kept everyone fed and watered.

There was a whole host of options for food, ranging from Cleopatra's Kitchen to Caribbean Chicken and Fat Snags Hotdogs to wood fried pizza.

(left-right) Kirsten Middleton, of Leeds, Lorri Cooper, of Cannock, and Emily Butchard, of Leeds

The street food was provided by Digbeth Dining Club, while on the opposite side of the site sat a fairground ride.

Robert Freeth from Wolverhampton was there with a host of his friends for the evening.

He said: "We saw it advertised and decided to come down and take advantage of the good weather recently.

"It's a nice little evening right on our doorstep to enjoy some time together with a few drinks and friends.

"None of us has had a go on the fair rides yet but that may change as we drink some more."

It was as if Robert had jinxed the weather, as shortly after 3pm the heavens opened.

Arriving ready for the rain, at Ibiza Proms In The Park, Bantock Park, Wolverhampton

But that wasn't enough to dampen the mood, and the DJ pressed on while the ponchos came out.

Those with VIP tickets were also able to take advantage of a secluded bar during the showers, which featured a wide selection of beverages which could be exchanged for tokens.

In the bar were Donna, Jane and Karen from Pendeford who had attended as a group.

They said: "The weather had been decent then it just turned, but we will have a good time anyway.

Ibiza Proms In The Park, at Bantock Park, Wolverhampton

"We have great company and are just looking to enjoy ourselves.

"We'll dance in the rain if it comes to it."

Luckily, the weather cleared by 4pm, as the entertainment continued to be provided by DJs including local talent Kiddo and Paul Kellie.

As the evening drew in, special headline DJ Judge Jules brought a mix of the most iconic Ibiza Dance anthems.