Fashionistas turn on the style as thousands enjoy Ladies Day at Wolverhampton Racecourse

Dressed up for Ladies Day were, from left: Lynsey Brown, of Wolverhampton, Lindsey Biddle, of Pendeford, and Lucy Rotchell, of Penkridge

Fabulous hats, chic outfits and of course horse racing were the order of the evening as the sport of kings and queens and style combined at one of the stand-out events on the city's social calendar on Friday night.

Fans dressed to impress at Dunstall Park, Dunstall, in a bid to catch the eyes of the onsite judges to win the open £500 style awards at the event featuring six races and special hospitality packages for punters.

To enter participants were invited to have their photograph taken next to a special flower wall. A shortlist of the best entries were shown on a big screen at the racecourse followed by a final round held in the parade ring.

Wolves legend Steve Bull with his daughter Gracie and wife Kirsty

A statement from the racecourse said: "Ladies Day at Wolverhampton Racecourse is one of the stand-out days on the social calendar. Horse racing and style combine to create a gorgeous day out to remember, full of rich experiences to enjoy. Ladies Day never disappoints and this year we expect no less."

"It's the one day of the season when the fashion is as important as the racing."

Kelly Brierley of Hednesford, left, with Lucy Brierley, of Derby

In 2019 dance and R&B singer Jess Glynne added a celebrity touch when she performed hits Rather Be and These Days at Ladies Day.