Oscar-winning Wolverhampton graduate nominated for Emmy for work on Stranger Things

Manolo Mantero has been nominated for an Emmy for his work on Stranger Things

Manolo Mantero, who hails from Spain but now lives in Canada, picked up the Oscar earlier this year for his work as sequence supervisor on the epic science fiction film, Dune.

Now, the 49-year-old is adding to his accolades with a nomination for the Outstanding Special Visual Effects in A Season or A Movie Emmy, for his work on Stranger Things.

The VFX supervisor has had an incredible year and received recognition from the most prestigious bodies in the industry, but his journey began over 25 years ago in Wolverhampton.

Manolo graduated from the University of Wolverhampton's School of Art in 1998 with a degree in Computer Graphics and Fine Art, which he says "really opened up doors for me".

Manolo Mantero has been nominated for an Emmy for his work on Stranger Things

He said: “I had always been interested in art - my father is a painter, and I remember visiting a big exposition in Seville which was all about 3D design, and I was blown away by the holographs and the special effects in the films and shows on display there.

“I had always been interested in 3D graphics and, at that time, it was all new and growing so fast that I knew I wanted to explore a career in that area, combining my love of art with computers.

“I had already studied for a degree in Fine Art in Spain but I managed to get some European funding to pursue another course in England and I chose the University of Wolverhampton School of Art because my sister lived in Wolverhampton and the course looked to be exactly what I wanted.

Manolo is nominated for an Emmy for his work on Stranger Things.

“My course in Spain didn’t offer me much in the way of career opportunities but when I started studying in Wolverhampton the course was so different and really equipped me with all the practical and life skills that I needed and it gave me a clear view of what I wanted to do.

“The industry connections really prepared me for the world of work and without my Wolverhampton degree, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“It feels so great to be part of something like Stranger Things – my first TV series, having worked on major Hollywood blockbuster movies like Dune, Men in Black and Alien.

“I’ve really had a magnificent career and, whilst it took a while to get there – I worked locally in the Midlands doing commercials before moving to London and then Australia where I worked on my first film – the journey has been incredible.

Manolo won an Oscar in March for his work on Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet.

“Studying the degree course I did really opened up doors for me. And it’s a very clear career path in the world of visual effects – there are many different types of openings, from animation, compositing, layout, concepts, rigging – and the industry really needs more people who are equipped with these types of skills because it’s growing so big and it’s difficult to find people to do the jobs.

“This degree has really opened up the world for me.”