Rave-loving Black Country couple renew vows in style at a major Wolverhampton music festival

Jo and Jonathan Briscoe, from Dudley, with friends and relatives at Made Festival, Wolverhampton Racecourse

Jo, 48 and Jonathan Briscoe, 47, met for the first time at the Midlands 'Global Gathering' festival back in July 2002 and quickly became friends.

Within a couple of months the pair from Stourbridge began dating and enjoying weekends together, having non-stop fun.

Jo and Jonathan Briscoe

Fast forward two years and Jo decided to propose to Jonathan on April 1, 2004, completely taking him by surprise.

Once Jonathan had recomposed himself, he took the ring and said yes.

A date was set at the Dudley Castle grounds, but all didn't go to plan – a horse and carriage booked for the big day had to be cancelled due to risk of foot and mouth disease so, in a last-minute compromise, Jo booked a black cab from a local taxi firm, decorated with a red bow.

In addition to this, on the big day, the men turned up in 'non-matching' suits because Jonathan "messed it up" - with the best man even managing to split his trousers.

Jo said: "Looking back it sounds awful but it actually wasn’t and makes you realise how precious these moments actually are.

"Even though we are already married, back then it was me who asked him, he never had the chance to ask me."

Jo and Jonathan Briscoe renewing their vows

While away on holiday in Turkey, Jonathan decided to pop the question in front of Jo's parents and their daughter Angel, and this time, it was Jo who was taken by surprise.

Once they returned, the pair realised it was virtually 20 years to the day since they met at Global Gathering.

And thus a plan was born, the pair decided to contact the organisers of Made Festival, held at Wolverhampton Racecourse, to see if they could renew their vows at the event.

The organiser responded almost immediately and Jo sprung into action making plans, with the first item on the agenda, the dress.

With such short notice, Jo made the decision to wear her original red dress which Jonathan loves.

Jo making her way, to renew her wedding vows

Last year the pair danced nearly all evening at The Police Rave at the event, and this was the location of choice for them to renew their vows.

Jo's son, Aaron Taft, who was the ring-bearer at their first wedding, and the couple's daughter, Angel Briscoe, were both in attendance to make the evening even more special.

A celebrant was in attendance and recited the vows, and Mistress Mo, one of the key names from 90’s Midlands clubland, said a few words and played some of the pair's favourite songs.

Made Festival at Wolverhampton Racecourse

Jo said: "Jonathan is my soulmate, we are both each other's best friends.

"When you have a relationship as good as that, and you never argue with each other, you just want to be together as much as possible.