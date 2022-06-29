Volunteers needed for returning beer festival

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 12/07/2019..Pics in Wolverhampton at a Beer Festival at the Newhampton Arts Centre..

The Wolverhampton branch of Camra's Wolverhampton Summer Festival of Beer and Cider could not be held for the last two years due to the pandemic. It will be going ahead from July 7 to 9 at Newhampton Arts Centre in Dunkley Street.

It will be open each day from 12 noon to 10.30pm and the branch is hoping that Camra members from across the West Midlands will come along to help.

Assistance is also needed from Monday, July 4, to Wednesday with setting up and on July 10 with taking down

The festival will feature more 50 cask ales as well as key keg beers, ciders, perries and bottled beers from around the world. There will also be a gin bar.

There will be live music from the New Ruffians on the Friday evening and local musicians will also be providing entertainment on the Saturday afternoon. The branch is also running a tombola to raise funds for local charities.

The beers include 10 per cent strength Millennium Monarch from North Cotswold Brewery.

Four beers have been brewed specially for the festival - Essington-based Morton have created Pretty Vacant, Kinver Brewery is supplying Down the Dust Pipe, Codsall's Firs Brewery has brewed Tawny Elder and Wolverhampton-based Banks's has made Fruited and Booted.

Other West Midlands breweries featured include: Newbridge, Wolverhampton; Fixed Wheel, Blackheath; Fownes, Brierley Hill; Green Duck, Stourbridge; Black Country Ales, Lower Gornal; Backyard, Brownhills and All Nations, Telford.