Music fans flock to free Wolverhampton festival headlined by Martin Kemp

Enjoy Wolverhampton Live ran throughout Saturday from 12.45pm in Queen Square.

The event attracted crowds of people from across the Black Country, and one man's name was on the lips of a large majority in attendance.

The free daytime entertainment started with a performance by Wolverhampton's own Hit the Dhol and was followed by a "kids movie showtime" which took youngsters on a journey through children's movies, from Encanto to the Little Mermaid.

Antonio Jhalli, Hit The Dhol director, said: "We were the first to open the performance in Wolverhampton.

"It has been an absolute pleasure to be asked to come and celebrate with the city.

"We are Wolverhampton-based and love to support our community.

"We played Sweet Caroline and Jai Ho which went down well.

Dicky Dodd hosted

"The children started while there was a small crowd, and by the end of the performance it was full.

"The energy was electric really, it was great."

CBeebies presenters Evie Pickerill and Joanna Adeyinka-Burford headlined the daytime stage, going head-to-head on stage through a series of competitions, much to the delight to the youngsters in attendance.

There were food vendors and face painters open between 1pm and 4pm for the daytime family entertainment, before the evening music concert kicked off.

First up was Kym Mazelle who got the crowd going with a rendition of Young Hearts Run Free – amongst others.

Kym was followed by Urban Cookie Collective, Baby D, Oceanic, Tina Cousins and Rozalla, before the man many had come to see took to the stage.

Hannah Butler from Wolverhampton, had been at the event all day with her children Lavinia, aged 15, Holly, aged 13 and Isabella, aged 11.

Hannah Butler, with kids Lavinia, aged 15, Holly, aged 13 and Isabella, aged 11

She said: "The music is the best part of it all really.

"I wish there would be more events like this locally to be honest.

"If you look at all the people here, some of who would be alone otherwise, it's great."

City ambassadors Heidi Wall-Holden, Sally Perkins, Wendy Haughton and Jo Parker were all in attendance helping to keep the event running smoothly.

City ambassadors Heidi Wall-Holden, Sally Perkins, Wendy Haughton and Jo Parker

Martin Kemp, of Spandau Ballet fame, took to the stage at around 9pm to raucous cheers, highlighting just how much of a fans' favourite he is.

Leighana Bethell and daughter Georgie, 14, were among the many who were particularly excited to see Kemp.

In attendance with the same excitement were Sisters Rebecca Clarke and Lindsy Clarke from Codsall and Flo Price, Yvonne Oliver, Colleen Fry and Teresa Duckers.

Leighana Bethell and daughter Georgie, aged 14 Sisters Rebecca Clarke and Lindsy Clarke from Codsall Flo Price, Yvonne Oliver, Colleen Fry and Teresa Duckers

Kemp bought his popular 80's DJ set to the stage and took those in attendance on a journey back through old school disco.