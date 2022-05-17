Notification Settings

Hundreds of children pack out city square to sing in music-making celebration

WolverhamptonWolverhampton entertainmentPublished: Comments

Hundreds of pupils from across Wolverhampton packed into Queen Square for a live singing spectacular.

The singalong in Queen Square
Around 1,200 children from 35 primary and special schools were due to take part in the free Singing in the Rain vocal workshop on Tuesday.

They also debuted a new song to celebrate the Commonwealth Games, composed especially for the occasion by Paul Wilcox, vocal lead for Wolverhampton Music Education Hub.

The performance marked the culmination of a six-month project run by Wolverhampton Music Service. Teachers from schools around Wolverhampton have taken part in regular workshops, both online and at the Music Service, where they learned songs which they could subsequently teach in their own schools.

Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, the City of Wolverhampton Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Work, said: “We are delighted that so many schools are able to take part in Singing in the Rain this year."

Schoolchildren got into the swing of things despite the weather
Schoolchildren got into the swing of things despite the weather
Singers making the most of the occasion
Paul Wilcox on guitar
