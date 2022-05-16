Pupils set for Wolverhampton musical celebration - come rain or shine

Pupils take part in a Singing in the Rain performance at Queen Square in 2018.

Around 1,200 children from 35 primary and special schools will be taking part in the free Singing in the Rain vocal workshop, which runs from 11am-12pm and 1pm-2pm, performing songs in a wide range of styles and traditions.

They will also debut a new song to celebrate the Commonwealth Games, composed especially for the occasion by Paul Wilcox, vocal lead for Wolverhampton Music Education Hub.

Tomorrow’s performance marks the culmination of a six-month project run by Wolverhampton Music Service.

Teachers from schools around Wolverhampton have taken part in regular workshops, both online and at the music service, where they learned songs which they could subsequently teach in their own schools.

Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for education, skills and work, said: “We are delighted that so many schools are able to take part in Singing in the Rain this year.

“The Wolverhampton Schools’ Commonwealth Torch will be launched at the event and the children will be sharing a powerful message about inclusion and the Commonwealth Games’ values of humanity, equality and destiny.

“We are all excited to welcome live music-making back to Wolverhampton, and with a huge primary and special school choir and live music service band, this promises to be a day for everyone to remember. So if you are in the city centre tomorrow, please come along and show your support.”

Wolverhampton Music Service provides high quality tuition and musical opportunities for youngsters from schools across the city, including the chance to perform with its flagship groups, Wolverhampton Youth Orchestra and Wolverhampton Youth Wind Orchestra.