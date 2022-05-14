Tyson Fury After Party tickets go on sale: This is how much it will cost you to meet him in Wolverhampton

Tyson Fury is heading to Wolverhampton. Photo: John Walton

Tyson will be the guest of honour at KK's Steel Mill on Frederick Street on Friday, June 24 for "The After Party", where organises say he will "party with fans".

There will be celebrity DJs, live bands, and an auction - giving fans the chance to get their mitts on exclusive memorabilia signed by Tyson.

And for those prepared to splash out even more, they can meet the two-time world heavyweight champion and even have a photo with the man himself.

Tyson Fury is heading to Wolverhampton. Photo: ShowFighter

There are a range of different packages on offer, costing from £55 to £379, with an eye-watering £5,000 luxury experience for a group of 10.

Here are the different experiences on offer:

Bronze Experience Package, Standing

For £55 plus a £3.40 booking fee, bronze package ticket holders get access to the event which includes an unscripted interview on stage with Tyson.

They will also have the chance to bid on exclusive Tyson memorabilia.

Silver Experience Package

For £99 plus a £5.64 booking fee, fans get a meal, a programme for the evening, as well as a seat for the interview and auction.

Gold Experience Package

This will set you back £179 plus a £9.72 booking fee, but buying the gold package means you get to meet the two-time world heavyweight champion.

Gold ticket holders will have a professional photo taken with Fury and printed for them to keep, as well as everything on offer in the silver package.

Platinum Experience Package

Platinum ticket holders will receive a very special memento from the evening: an official tour boxing glove signed by Tyson.

They also get priority seats, as well as the professional photo, a meal, and a programme.

The platinum experience package costs £379 plus a £19.92 booking fee.

ShowFighter Experience Package - Table of 10

A luxury experience for a table of 10 will set you back £4,999 plus a £255.54 booking fee.

ShowFighter ticket holders will get a pinnacle seating table plus a dedicated hostesses service.

All 10 guests will receive a signed boxing glove and have their photo taken with Fury, as well as getting their hands on everything else available in the other experience packages.

Tyson Fury is heading to Wolverhampton. Photo: ShowFighter

The event is being run by ShowFighter, the Midlands events and boxing promotion company, in conjunction with Goldstar Promotions.

Director Andy Sahota said: "This is my fourth time working with Tyson, who's a good friend of mine.

"I brought him to Wolverhampton in 2017 on the day when he got his boxing licence back and he was coming out of depression.

"It's an honour to bring the greatest boxer of all time to Wolverhampton, to my home town.

"He's gonna party with us, and that's what we're known for at ShowFighter - putting on a good show and making it a good value for money for fans."

The announcement comes days after a Tipton pub and restaurant launched a new Tyson Fury pie.

Black Country institution Mad O’Rourkes Pie Factory has created a meal which features British brisket, slow cooked with onions in its signature gravy.

Mad O’Rourkes owner Peter Towler said he wanted the champion boxer to try it for himself.

"We're incredibly excited that Tyson Fury is coming to the Black Country. We're all huge fans of the Gypsy King at the Pie Factory - so much so that we named one of our pies after him, and we don't do that for just anybody," he said.

"We're hoping he'll make the short trip over from Wolverhampton to Tipton to try his namesake pie - we're sure he'd love it and we'd give him a bostin' Black Country welcome."

The After Party will start at 6pm on June 24.