Mother and daughter to battle it out in wrestling ring at Black Country event

Elise and Hayah

Elise Powell and her daughter Hayah Long will compete against each other to see who reigns supreme on April 3 at the Bilston Sports and Social Club.

The mother and daughter from Willenhall are both wrestlers but never dreamed they'd end up fighting it out.

Elise is the current PWL Women's British Wrestling Champion, while Hayah became the mandatory challenger last month - meaning Hayah could rob her mother of the crown.

Elise, 44, said: "I've been wrestling for some time now, and was so proud when Hayah decided to follow in my footsteps, but never in a million years did I think we'd go against each other."

Whie 17-year-old Hayah added: "I'd always liked wrestling, I grew up around it. My mom and my step dad are both wrestlers, so I was around it from an early age.

"To be going against my own mom for the British Championship is just crazy."