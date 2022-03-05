Notification Settings

Photography exhibition showcasing students' artwork at Albrighton Library

By Megan Howe

A freelance photographer says she is "really proud" of her students' artwork taken during the pandemic as an exhibition is set up to showcase their creativity.

From left, Councillor Sylvia Pledger, Carol Langford and student Lisa Servouse
From left, Councillor Sylvia Pledger, Carol Langford and student Lisa Servouse

Carol Ann Langford, who runs a school of photography in Albrighton, has organised the exhibition at Albrighton Library to highlight her students' skill and creativity.

All photographs in the exhibition were taken by students from Ms Langford's evening classes, master classes, small group sessions and one-to-one sessions.

Shot over the last couple of years, during the Covid-19 pandemic – in the breaks between the lockdowns – the exhibition hopes to reflect on the 'beauty of our surroundings'.

Commenting on the exhibition, Ms Langford said: "I am really proud of all the images in the exhibition.

"I have a mix of experienced students and those new to photography in my classes. The photographs have been taken by adults and children and I don’t think you can tell who has taken which picture.

"Photography is a great way to get outside and really ‘see’ what is around us. The pandemic was a terrible time but all of the pictures in the exhibition were taken during the past two years, in between or after the lockdowns.

"They show the beauty of light in the cities and countryside.

"During lockdown, the students shared their pictures with me and their peers via WhatsApp and Facebook – keeping a connection with like-minded people and keeping themselves occupied in a difficult, often lonely time."

The masterclasses have been held in in Barmouth, Birmingham, Stiperstones, Wolverhampton and Cardingmill Valley.

The aim of the sessions is to educate with an emphasis on creativity and learning to 'see', and the theme for the last set of evening classes was long exposure and bokeh photography.

To find out more about the exhibition or the photography classes, visit carolannlangfordphotography.co.uk or email carollangford@yahoo.com.

Fne art prints can be purchased for £25 and the exhibition runs until March 28.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

