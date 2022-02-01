Tickets still available for Light House Cinema's intimate talk with Jay Blades

The intimate talk with Jay Blades will take place at 1pm on February 5

The conversation is part of the Wolverhampton Literature Festival and will take place at 1pm on Saturday at the Light House Cinema and Café Bar.

Jay, who has a workshop in the city and hosts TV’s Money for Nothing and The Repair Shop, will be discussing his memoir 'Making It' with Wolverhampton’s own award-winning artist and producer Dawinder Bansal.

Dawinder said: "I'm honoured to bring Jay Blades to Wolverhampton Literature Festival this year to talk about the story of his life in Making It.

"We'll be talking about the ups and downs of his life journey, ultimately leading to his success and becoming a much loved household name in the UK, following his TV work on Money for Nothing and The Repair Shop.

"As a fellow artist, born and raised in Wolverhampton who also struggled in the mainstream education system, I'm looking forward to discussing his journey with learning to read."

Making It covers Jay’s journey from adolescent encounters with racism and police brutality growing up in Hackney and his experiences with dyslexia, to famous face and star of hit TV shows.

Light House CEO Kelly Jeffs added: "We’re delighted to welcome Dawinder and Jay back to Light House.

"Our auditorium will make the perfect intimate setting for their In Conversation, which is bound to be fascinating addition to the literature festival line up."