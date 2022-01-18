Richard Dawkins added to Wolverhampton Literature Festival line-up

Richard Dawkins will be speaking at Wolverhampton Literature Festival

Richard Dawkins, the world-renowned evolutionary biologist and bestselling author, will talk about his latest work ‘Flights of Fancy’, an investigation into all aspects of human and animal flight.

The event will feature a book signing and provide a chance to see ‘The God Delusion’ author in an intimate setting at the Wolverhampton Art Gallery.

Robin Ince, who will be joining the festival in person following his online appearance in 2021, will be sharing ‘The Importance of Being Interested’, his hymn to scientific curiosity with STEM and University of Wolverhampton’s Dr. Martin Khechara.

Councillor Stephen Simkins, Wolverhampton Council deputy leader and cabinet member for city economy, said: "The festival is a great asset to the city, and we have a range of events for everyone to get involved with.

"These new additions add to the festival’s most ambitious and wide-ranging line-up so far, with headliners including comedians Phil Wang, Miles Jupp, the Repair Shop’s Jay Blades, DJ Don Letts, snooker legend Steve Davis, music journalist Pete Paphides, local bestseller Abi Dare, award winning poet Liz Berry, and political commentator Paul Mason."

The festival has also added an online programme for bookworms to enjoy from the comfort of their own home, with a range of free and donation-only events.

For lovers of crime fiction, Wolverhampton’s own Mark Edwards will be joining Holly Seddon and Northern Irish writers Sharon Dempsey and Brian McGilloway.

Walsall-based author Daniel Wiles will also be launching his debut Black Country-based novel ‘Mercia’s Way’, an intense story set in the heat of the industrial revolution.

For period novel fans, Oxford Professor Abigail Williams invites people to experience the lost world of domestic culture and performance.

As part of the University of Wolverhampton’s Big Book Review, writer Dr Lisa Blower and Belfast-based novelist Jan Carson will explore the relationship between writing and place, regional identity, and the way both writers explore these questions in their fiction.

The festival is hosted by Wolverhampton Council and will return for its sixth year in 2022 from February 4-6.